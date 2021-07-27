Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DMIFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. Diamcor Mining has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

