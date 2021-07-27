Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,046 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 152,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,149. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

