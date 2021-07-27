Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,945. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

