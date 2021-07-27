Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.31% of DaVita worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 919.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.23. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

