SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,091 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.11% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

