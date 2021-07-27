iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,531,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

