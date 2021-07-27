Petix & Botte Co Purchases 11,204 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 4.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

