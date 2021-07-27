2,631,994 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,631,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Suzano in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Suzano by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 10.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,744. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

