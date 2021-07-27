Pendal Group Limited Acquires 61,121 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $617.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,609. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $559.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.48.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

