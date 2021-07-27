Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

