Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

