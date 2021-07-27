Arionum (ARO) Trading 35.7% Lower This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Arionum has a market cap of $60,919.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,171.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,275.86 or 0.05962261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.25 or 0.01294830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00349099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00572898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00344841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00266662 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

