Compass Group (CMPGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

7/22/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Compass Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,512. Compass Group PLC has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

