Pendal Group Limited Invests $100.26 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 445,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.11. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

