Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,249 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in PayPal were worth $105,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in PayPal by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PYPL stock traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, hitting $299.46. 166,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,539. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.55. The firm has a market cap of $351.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

