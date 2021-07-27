Stonnington Group LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 2,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,161. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

