Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,370. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

