Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.91.

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.50. 3,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

