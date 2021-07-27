Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $832.62. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,901. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $794.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

