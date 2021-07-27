Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.79. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,805. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

