Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.350-$9.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

NYSE:PII opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

