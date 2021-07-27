RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

