Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,043 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 64.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 163,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.