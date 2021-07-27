Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $206.01

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.01, but opened at $213.00. Repligen shares last traded at $211.84, with a volume of 4,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.