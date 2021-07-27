Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $206.01

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.01, but opened at $213.00. Repligen shares last traded at $211.84, with a volume of 4,090 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
