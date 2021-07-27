JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 192,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

