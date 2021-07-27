GET Protocol Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $207,135.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00005163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

