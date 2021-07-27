NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.33. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 10,020 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

