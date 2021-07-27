General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 1,413,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,292,544. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Shares of General Electric are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

