Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS OASMY remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

