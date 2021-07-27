Short Interest in Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Grows By 593.5%

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 593.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. 129,837,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,285,867. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.01.

Get Fernhill alerts:

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.