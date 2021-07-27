Colony Group LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

IAA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,950. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

