Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

ACGL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 4,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

