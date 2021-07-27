Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,313. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

