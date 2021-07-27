Colony Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,650. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

