Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $91.72 and a twelve month high of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

