Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.