Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,907. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

