Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

