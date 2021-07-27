Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 849,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 451,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

