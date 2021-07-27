Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Position Decreased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,832. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32.

