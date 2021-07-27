Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $$25.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

