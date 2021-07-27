Ventus 2 VCT plc (VND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on August 11th

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VND opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.18. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £61.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

