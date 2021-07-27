Ventus 2 VCT plc (VND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on August 11th

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VND) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:VND opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.18. Ventus 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £61.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
