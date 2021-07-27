German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
GABC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,686. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
