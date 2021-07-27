Petix & Botte Co Sells 894 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

