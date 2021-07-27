Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 173 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.43. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

