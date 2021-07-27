54,956 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,157. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

