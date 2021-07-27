Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,369. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.