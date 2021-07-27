Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $683,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 461,347 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,993,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.