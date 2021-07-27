Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,201. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,591. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

