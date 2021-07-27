Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

