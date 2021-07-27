Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 259 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

